Colorado transfer defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis has committed to Ole Miss. He previously played for new Rebels coach Pete Golding at Alabama before transferring to Colorado.

Oatis played at Alabama from 2022-24, meaning he overlapped with Golding as a true freshman. He put up strong numbers that season, totaling a career-high 29 tackles – including two tackles for loss and a sack. A year later, as a sophomore, Oatis had 26 total tackles to go with a tackle for loss and 0.5 sack.

This past season, Oatis arrived at Colorado, where he had nine total tackles. Now, he will prepare to head to Ole Miss for his final season of eligibility. On3’s Pete Nakos previously reported the Rebels would be a school to watch in Oatis’ recruitment.

Jehiem Oatis played high school football at Columbia (Miss.), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 77 overall prospect from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. After entering the transfer portal, he is the No. 336 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

Landing Oatis is a big boost for Golding and Ole Miss as he prepares for his first full season as head coach. He’s already performing head coach duties during the College Football Playoff, leading the Rebels to back-to-back wins to reach the semifinals.

Ole Miss took down Tulane with ease in Golding’s coaching debut during the first round, which set the stage for a thriller in the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels and Georgia combined for 30 points in the fourth quarter as Golding’s group came back from a halftime deficit to take down the Bulldogs on a last-second field goal. That sent Ole Miss to the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, where Miami awaits.

Under Golding’s watch, Ole Miss’ defense is putting together a solid year. The Rebels are allowing 340 yards per game, and their 20 points allowed on average ranks seventh in the SEC. Even after becoming the full-time head coach, Golding is still calling plays on defense.