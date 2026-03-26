Connor Stalions hints at hopeful return to Michigan amid Will Wade taking LSU job

After serving a two-year show-cause penalty, Will Wade is returning to LSU, where he previously was investigated for recruiting violations. LSU fired Wade in 2022. He then served two years as McNeese State‘s head coach and this past season at NC State.

Now, the 43-year-old HC is returning to Baton Rouge. Evidently, the stunning move caused former Michigan assistant Connor Stalions to begin wondering about his future.

“If Bobby Petrino can return to Arkansas and Will Wade can return to LSU…” Stalions wrote on X. Below the post, he attached a GIF of Kevin Garnett shouting, “Anything is possible.”

On August 15, 2025, the NCAA leveled an eight-year show-cause penalty on Stalions for his involvement in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. While on Michigan’s staff, Stalions visited future opponents’ games and filmed their sideline to gain an unfair advantage.

On Sept. 1, 2023, Stalions was photographed in a disguise on Central Michigan‘s sideline during its game against Michigan State. Stalions confessed to compiling the knowledge he gained from scouting opponents into a substantial document, where he could memorize the signals.

In February, the NCAA denied Connor Stalions’ appeal of his eight-year show-cause penalty. Stalions wasn’t the only Michigan staff member who was punished for their involvement in the scheme.

Most notably, then-Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause penalty. Just under four months after the NCAA announced its show-cause penalties on the former Michigan coaches, then-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was fired after evidence revealed he’d engage in an inappropriate relationship with his former assistant, Paige Shiver.

After Shiver reportedly revealed her relationship with Moore to Michigan’s administration, Moore allegedly broke into her apartment and threatened to engage in self-harm. Moore was arrested.

On March 6, Moore pleaded no contest to “malicious use of service provided by telecommunications service provider” and trespassing. Michigan isn’t looking to land in hot water again anytime soon. Michigan hired head coach Kyle Whittingham this offseason and are hopeful to restore the program’s image.

“I didn’t have any hesitation. There’s some issues, missteps that are being taken care of, but the key is the players are solid,” Whittingham said of accepting Michigan’s offer. “The players here are rock-solid. None of those issues, none of those things that we’re dealing with involve the players. And to their credit, they just kept grinding and kept after it.”