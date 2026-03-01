Connor Zilisch called out Daniel Suarez for making contact with him during the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA on Sunday. At the start of Stage 2, Suarez spun Zilisch in Turn 1, which led Zilisch to air out his frustration with his team.

“F*** Suarez, dude,” Connor Zilisch said on his radio, per Dustin Albino of Jayski. Zilisch also said that the tires are flat-spotted, but the car is driving ok, per Kelly Crandall of RACER and ESPN.

Zilisch is around, but the field continues on! pic.twitter.com/kP7Je34ez9 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 1, 2026

We’ll have more on this story shortly.