A controversial call by officials, which initially appeared to involve a Will Wade technical, led to a scuffle between NC State and Virginia players scuffling along the sideline on Tuesday. After reviewing the series of events, three technical fouls were handed out and one player was ejected.

After officials gathered to review the series of events, Will Wade was not assessed a technical foul. However, NC State’s Darrion Williams and Virginia’s Sam Lewis both picked up a tech for shoving each other.

Virginia and NC State are scuffling!!pic.twitter.com/GxYIP3Le9P — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 25, 2026

Additionally, NC State’s Scottie Ebube received a technical foul and was ejected for coming off the bench to make contact with an opponent. He had not entered the game to that point.

The scuffle broke out early in the second half, with Virginia holding a lead in the ACC’s marquee game of the night. Virginia has led for much of the game, taking a 32-19 lead into the locker room at halftime as NC State struggled to find an answer on offense.

With two weeks left until the postseason, the ACC Tournament is three games away for both sides. Virginia currently sits at 24-3 overall and 12-2 in the conference, good enough for second in the standings. NC State is 19-8 overall and 10-4 in league play, currently fourth in the standings.

Both teams are currently projected to land in the NCAA Tournament, with the Cavaliers currently listed in the Top 16 overall seeds. NC State remains above the bubble conversation, comfortably in the field with just three weeks left until Selection Sunday.

Virginia was part of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s Top 16 reveal on Saturday, currently projected to land a 4-seed based on the results of the season. With one of the best overall records in college basketball, the Cavaliers have used a consistent approach and long winning streaks to elevate its stock under first-year head coach Ryan Odom.

NC State, meanwhile, has seen a turnaround of its own this season. After missing the NCAA Tournament, the Wolfpack hired head coach Will Wade to rebuild the program. The early results have shown plenty promise, with a solid regular season which has put them into the postseason picture with a chance to make some March Madness noise based on the path.