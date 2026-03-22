A contentious play in the middle of the first half of a game between Florida and Iowa quickly turned ugly. It resulted in a double technical foul after players and coaches had to break up a near fight.

Iowa big man Alvaro Folgueiras came down with a defensive rebound after a Florida miss. And as he did, Florida big man Alex Condon also got his hands on the ball.

The two fell to the floor fighting over the ball. That’s when Folgueiras appeared to throw a closed fist toward the ball, seemingly in an attempt to jar it loose from Condon’s grasp. Initially, the broadcast team thought he had thrown a punch at Condon and would be ejected from the game.

Todd Golden, the Florida head coach, quickly raced out onto the floor to help break up the potential fracas after the swing. He was livid with the officials. When things calmed down, officials ruled a double technical foul.

Tensions are high in Tampa.



Iowa & Florida had to be separated after this play. pic.twitter.com/KVgBT9Bs3M — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2026

Rules analyst Gene Steratore explained the call. He agreed with it.

“You know what, Tom and Danny, the fact that they had the held ball, which creates a dead ball situation, right?” Steratore said. “So now we’re in a dead ball situation. If we have physical activity between both players, again, without a punch directed to them, I think you are in a good place to say offsetting dead ball technical fouls.

“We’re in a dead ball scenario there, so I really think at this point as you said, Dan, you don’t think that there’s that punch thrown to the chest, you have something of that nature, this is probably the best result to put this game in somewhat of a calming fashion to get it back down and let’s go play basketball again.”

Iowa had taken the fight to Florida in the early going. The Hawkeyes were applying quite a bit of defensive pressure to the Gators guards, preventing the ball from getting easily into the paint to the big men.

As a result, Florida was limited to a lot of outside shooting. At the time of this writing — the 7:50 mark in the first half — Florida was shooting just 27% from the floor and 14% from 3-point range.

Iowa led 23-13. Tavion Banks led the Hawkeyes with eight points.