Cooper Manning offers recruiting advice to parents after recruitment of son Arch Manning

Four years ago, Cooper Manning received a crash course into college football’s modern day recruiting world in the day and age of NIL when his eldest son, Arch, was the most-coveted prospect in the sport.

Now, after successfully navigating arguably college football’s most high-profile recruitment during what many consider the wildest era in the sport’s history, the eldest and least well-known of Archie Manning‘s three sons has some sage advice for other parents and high school athletes entering the recruiting world in the unbridled day and age of NIL.

“I think you’re supposed to enjoy this, it’s supposed to be fun. You know, the stories you get, the relationships you make, enjoy it,” Cooper Manning said during Wednesday’s episode of the Always College Football podcast with Greg McElroy. “I think the pressure-cooker to hurry up and find a spot and land, get noticed and all that (is the wrong approach). If you play (the game), and you enjoy it, and you follow the channels, it’ll work out.

“You’re going to end up where you’re supposed to end up anyway. (And) in the world we live in now, people are moving around so much, maybe you can afford to be wrong a little bit on where you go.”

Of course, while most modern-day college football players will end up transferring at least once in their careers, Cooper Manning’s son isn’t among them. Arch Manning, who committed to Texas in June 2022 as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is entering his fourth year in Austin and second — and likely last — season as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback following a rollercoaster 2025.

Still, despite a somewhat rocky beginning to his time as Texas’ QB1 — which included getting booed by his home fans — Arch Manning bounced back and brought the Longhorns to the verge of securing a College Football Playoff spot last season. That effort, as well as 3,562 total yards and 37 combined touchdowns in 2025, has the latest Manning scion once again earning preseason Heisman Trophy hype ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Of course, given all his son experienced through his time in college, Cooper Manning advises other budding college football stars — and their parents — to not take their own recruitment so seriously.

“I think a lot of kids feel the pressure to go ahead and try to get an offer and try to find commitments. Just enjoy playing, slow down,” Cooper Manning told McElroy. “(Because) most of what you read and hear about ‘I got an offer here’ or this, that or the other is kind of made up. At times people are trying to promote their own status. Just slow down, enjoy high school. It’s the best, most innocent and pure sport you’ll probably ever play again.

“And don’t get too caught up in how it all shakes out in the end. Because it’s daunting. When you get to college, all those coaches that loved you and were so kind and nice, they change their attitude a little bit,” Manning continued. “I got a call from a buddy of mine the other day whose kid (plays in) the Ivy League, and he goes, ‘He’s struggling, the coach was so nice to him in recruiting, and now he’s yelling at him the whole time.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s how it works.’ So I would just say, enjoy where your feet are and don’t get too caught up in all the hoopla around recruiting.”