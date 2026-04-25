Corey Day wins first NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race under caution at Talladega

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series rookie Corey Day won his first race of the season at Talladega on Saturday. The AG-PRO 300 ended under caution, with the No 17 car out front.

Only 20-years old, Day is considered one of the top prospects in stockcar racing, already on the radar of plenty as a future Cup Series driver. This win serves as another reminder of his fast rise, even without crossing the finish line under green.

Day has excelled in his first season in NASCAR’s second tier, showing great strides in the early stages of the schedule. After drawing frustration from some of his opponents early, he entered Talladega weekend ranked No. 4 in the standings.

He got an extra boost this weekend, with former NFL star Jason Kelce making an appearance on his pit crew. The celebrity guest suited up and even lifted a the gas can during the winning effort.

Jason Kelce lifts a gas can as a member of Corey Day crew. pic.twitter.com/lXhWbilJGM — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 25, 2026

NASCAR has gone all-out this weekend to bring celebrities to one of the sport’s most famous venues, helping bring more eyes to the young talent across multiple levels. In addition to other athletes and media personalities, influencer turned driver Cleetus McFarland picked up a second-place finish in the ARCA race earlier Saturday.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR season continues pushing forward, as the drivers now know where they stand in the season standings. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with three wins already on his resume. Sheldon Creed moves up to second place with Jesse Love falling behind him in third. Corey Day has slid up into fourth so far.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.