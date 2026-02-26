Cornelius Ingram changes course, returns to Hawthorne (Fla.) as head football coach

Sometimes the best decision is to stay right where you were at and for former University of Florida standout Cornelius Ingram, changing course was the move.

According to a report by the Gainesville Sun, Ingram will be returning as the school’s head football coach after initially stepping away back in January. Ingram’s name had been heavily tied to area vacancies, but at the end, decided that it would be Hawthorne that was the best spot for him in 2026.

Two jobs in the Gainesville region that came open this off-season was that of Bradford and Williston, with both programs deciding to go in different directions with their hirings. For Ingram and his return to the Hornets, its seems fitting seeing the amount of success he’s had and now will lead the team this fall in the FHSAA’s 1A classification.

Cornelius Ingram had just completed his 11th season as the head coach at Hawthorne, where the former Gators’ standout led the Hornets to three state championships in 2022-23 and 2025.

Ingram through his 11 seasons at the helm of the Hornets, the former Florida standout has so far compiled an overall record of 104-22, having never overseen one losing campaign at Hawthorne.

During his college playing days, Ingram may be best remembered for his 2007 at Florida where he was an All-SEC performer. That season, Ingram caught 34 catches for 508 yards and was a critical piece to Gators quarterback Tim Tebow‘s Heisman Trophy season.

Hawthorne is coming off winning a Rural state championship under Ingram and finished the 2025 season as the No. 45 ranked team, according to the Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Hawthorne High School

Hawthorne High School, located in Hawthorne, Florida, is a public high school known for its strong community ties and commitment to academic and athletic excellence. The school’s athletic teams, known as the Hornets, compete in various sports and are celebrated for their competitive spirit. The school’s colors are orange and black, symbolizing the vibrant energy and determination of its students and athletes. Hawthorne High fosters a supportive environment, encouraging students to excel in both academics and athletics.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.