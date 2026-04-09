Cornell wrestler, three-time All-American Meyer Shapiro enters NCAA transfer portal

Three-time All-American Meyer Shapiro is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Shapiro has spent three years with Cornell and has wrestled 157 in each season.

He has a 62-10 record over that span, including a third-place finish in 2024, a fifth-place finish in 2025 and an eighth-place finish this past season. Shapiro has one year of eligibility remaining.

Shapiro was the Big Red’s only NCAA placer this past season. His eighth-place finish came after issuing a medical forfeit in the seventh-place bout.

He finished 18-4 on the season, including suffering just one defeat during the regular season. He finished second at 157 in the Ivy League Tournament. Despite this, he won Ivy League Wrestler of the Year for the second year in a row.

The year before, Shapiro finished 15-3 (5-0 in duals) and had it not been for a medical forfeit to begin the season — he’d have finished undefeated before the postseason. He earned first-team All-Ivy League after becoming the conference’s champion at his weight class.

His best season, however, was his first. Shapiro’s first All-American season saw him defeat Stanford’s Daniel Cardenas in the third-place match after losing him twice earlier in the season. 6-1 in NCAA’s that season, he finished 27-3 overall including 14-0 in duals. In turn, he earned unanimous first-team All-Ivy honors as he won 23 of his final 24 matches of the season. He had a 19-match win streak entering the NCAA Tournament as well.