Country star Eric Church gives advice to North Carolina baseball before CWS title game

North Carolina baseball sits on the precipice of history Monday night.

The Tar Heels are 27 outs away from their first-ever College World Series title, with Oklahoma the only thing standing in their way. UNC has twice been a runner-up — in 2006 and 2007 — but has never had the celebratory dogpile on the pitcher’s mound after winning it all.

Country music star and North Carolina superfan Eric Church, a Tar Heel State native, is hoping he’ll get to be part of one Monday night. Interview by ESPN pregame, Church was asked what kind of advice he’d give to the team after his commencement speech at UNC last month went viral.

“I’ve been in a lot of situations where the pressure of the moment is there, but the pressure of the moment will lose to the joy of the moment every time,” he said. “And I think if these guys will just caught up in the fact that they get to be in Omaha on a day like this and play for a national championship, I think that’ll override the pressure part. I’ve said this many times: 20 years from now, they’re going to give anything to hold that bat or that ball one more time.”

Church hoping to be another good luck charm for UNC

A multi-platinum recording artist, Church isn’t shy about his Tar Heels fandom.

In addition to giving the commencement speech earlier this year, he has made appearances on InsideCarolina’s podcast, been a guest on ESPN’s College GameDay repping the Heels, hosted a show for UNC’s NIL collective in 2023, and even canceled one of his concerts in 2022 to attend the Final Four matchup between North Carolina and Duke in New Orleans.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream. This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community,” he said in an announcement at the time. “However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.

“Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do,’ thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”

North Carolina won that game with him attendance before falling to Kansas in the national title showdown two nights later, but they — and he — are hoping for a different result Monday night.