Coveted TE George VanSandt decommits from Arkansas after recent Oregon offer

Three-star Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic tight end George VanSandt has backed off his commitment to Arkansas just a little more than a month after initially pledging to the Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder chose the SEC program back on April 13 over a list of mostly Group of 5 offers that included San Diego State, Tulane, Oregon State and Washington State. Earlier this month though, he picked up an offer any in-state prospect covets from Oregon.

A little less than three weeks later, he is back on the market.

“After a great deal of thought and reflection, I have decided to decommit from the University of Arkansas. This was not an easy decision,” he wrote on X. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for Coach Silverfield, Coach Turner and the entire Arkansas staff for believing in me early and building relationships with me and my family throughout this process. I wish nothing but the best for the Arkansas program moving forward.”

After a great deal of thought and reflection, I have decided to decommit from the University of Arkansas.



This was not an easy decision. I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for Coach Silverfield, Coach Turner and the entire Arkansas staff for believing in me… — George VanSandt (@GeorgeVansandt) May 27, 2026

Despite having extensive Oregon ties and growing up rooting for the Razorbacks, getting an offer from the Ducks was still quite meaningful.

“The Ducks offer was exciting and validating,” VanSandt told ScoopDuck. “I have worked by butt off and an offer from the Ducks made me feel like that work was being recognized by a top program.”

In addition to the Ducks, he also said he was hearing from Texas A&M and a handful of other Power 4 programs recently. Oregon is without a tight end commit in the class currently, and he fits the bill of a big, athletic pass-catcher that the program covets.

He was recently clocked running at 21.1 miles per hour and is coming off a standout junior season.

The Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, tabs him as the No. 58 tight end in the class.

