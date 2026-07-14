Crain & Cone rank the five biggest Big Ten games for the 2026 season

The Big Ten has established itself as the top Power Four conference in college football having won the past three consecutive College Football Playoff national championships. That run began in 2023 with Michigan, followed by Ohio State in 2024 and upstart Indiana in 2025.

But as the college football world turns the page to the upcoming 2026 season, all eyes will be on the Big Ten to see if the conference can make it four-in-a-row. Of course, with so many national title contenders in one league, the Big Ten conference slate is absolutely jam-packed with must-see games in 2026.

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With that in mind, the Crain & Cone crew revealed their Top 5 biggest Big Ten conference games for the upcoming 2026 college football seasons during Tuesday’s episode of their Crain & Cone podcast:

The last two CFP national champions meet once again following last year’s epic 13-10 showdown in the 2025 Big Ten championship game, which the Hoosiers won ahead of their sensational Playoff run. Of course, this year’s Indiana is going to look a lot different than it did a year ago after reloading with On3’s No. 1-ranked transfer portal class this offseason. And with this coming in mid-October, the winner will instantly set itself up as not only the Big Ten frontrunner, but an midseason national title favorite, with a serious chance to reunite in Indianapolis for the conference championship.

David Cone: “These are your last two national champions playing each other. … This is a game that everyone has to pencil in, when you used to pencil it in for other reasons, because it was an automatic W. … If (Indiana) walks in at 6-0, and the Buckeyes walk in at 6-0 or maybe 5-1 because you dropped one at Texas, this game is going to have massive implications.”

Despite its disappointing end to 2025, Ohio State remains a serious Big Ten and national championship contender, especially if it can get past Oregon here. Meanwhile, the Ducks appear to be the next in line to win a national title for the Big Ten. Oregon got the better of the Buckeyes during their last regular-season game in 2024, but Ohio State returned the favor in the CFP quarterfinals en route to winning it all that season. Given the talent involved, both teams could meet again in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title.

Blaine Crain: “This could easily be No. 1. … It always seems like something crazy happens in this game, and just with these two rosters, this is going to be one of the most elite matchups that you’re going to get when it comes to any Big Ten schedule.”

The Crain & Cone crew expect The Game will once again be must-see TV this season, especially given the potential Big Ten championship game implications involved. The Buckeyes finally snapped a four-year losing streak in the bitter rivalry game with last season’s 27-9 road victory in the Big House, and now returns much of the same offense, including QB Julian Sayin and WR Jeremiah Smith. Can a new-look Michigan led by ex-Utah coach Kyle Whittingham return the favor and doom Ohio State’s title hopes?

David Cone: “I’m just hoping this ends up being a Top 5 game in the conference, because if it is, it means we’re kind of in that variety of 2021-23 era that we saw (earlier this decade). I do think it’s the best rivalry in the sport.”

4. Washington at Oregon (Nov. 28)

Another regular-season finale that could have MASSIVE ramifications on which teams make it to Indianapolis for this season’s Big Ten championship game. Demond Williams Jr. is back for the Huskies after a brief flirtation with the transfer portal earlier this offseason, while Oregon appears poised for a special season with most of last year’s roster back for another deep Playoff run.”

Blaine Crain: “I feel like Washington is always there. … And I just want to see with this Washington team, so good at home, one of the best teams at home in the country, but when they go on the road, it’s not that good. … This will be one of those things where can Washington get it done on the road, actually?”

5. Oregon at USC (Sept. 26)

This will be an early-season prove-it opportunity for a pair of serious Big Ten contenders that could be the next in line to win it all in January. Both teams return a wealth of experience, especially at quarterback, where the Ducks’ Dante Moore and the Trojans’ Jayden Maiava will face off in a late-September preview of potential Heisman Trophy contenders. Given the timing, this game could serve as a momentum boost for the victor while placing the loser behind the eight-ball before the second month of the season.

David Cone: “I really think USC and Oregon are putting football teams on the field that can win the conference this year. … This is one of those were we get to kind of find out (about both teams) early in September.”

Honorable mentions: Indiana at Nebraska, Oct. 10; USC at Indiana, Nov. 14; Penn State at Washington, Nov. 7.