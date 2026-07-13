Crain & Cone rank the five biggest SEC games for the 2026 season

The SEC schedule is loaded with marquee matchups once again in 2026. Rivalry games, conference title implications and College Football Playoff races are expected to dominate the calendar from September through November.

With so many blockbuster contests on the schedule, narrowing the list to just five isn’t easy. During the most recent episode of Crain & Cone, the On3 show counted down what they believe are the top five SEC games fans should circle this fall.

Several of the conference’s biggest rivalries made the cut, along with a few new storylines that add even more intrigue. Here’s a closer look at the five games Crain & Cone believe will define the SEC season.

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5. Texas at LSU (Nov. 14)

Texas heads to Baton Rouge in what could be one of the biggest late-season games in the country. Crain & Cone pointed to the star power on both sidelines, highlighting Lane Kiffin’s first season at LSU against Steve Sarkisian and Texas.

Quarterback play will also be in the spotlight with Arch Manning facing Sam Leavitt. If both teams are still in the playoff race, the stakes could be enormous.

4. Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) (Oct. 10)

The Red River Rivalry remains one of college football’s premier annual matchups. Crain & Cone noted that Oklahoma enters this year’s meeting looking for revenge after last season’s result.

Brent Venables and quarterback John Mateer will try to flip the script against the Longhorns. No matter the records, this rivalry always carries major significance.

3. Georgia at Alabama (Oct. 10)

Georgia and Alabama once again meet in one of the SEC’s signature games. Crain & Cone highlighted the coaching matchup between Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer as one of the biggest reasons to watch.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have consistently produced memorable battles with conference and national title implications. This year’s showdown figures to be no different.

Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford headlines one of the most anticipated games of the entire season. After leaving Ole Miss for LSU, Kiffin will face the program he helped build into a playoff contender.

Crain & Cone also pointed to Pete Golding and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as key figures trying to lead the Rebels into their next era. The emotional storyline only adds to what should already be a huge SEC showdown.

1. Texas at Texas A&M (Nov. 27)

The Lone Star Showdown tops the list as Crain & Cone’s biggest SEC game of 2026. The rivalry returned to the SEC last season, with Texas defeating Texas A&M in the latest chapter.

Now, the Aggies will look to return the favor on their home field in another game expected to have major conference and playoff implications. Few rivalries in college football bring the intensity and history that Texas and Texas A&M deliver.