Crain & Cone rank the Top 10 angriest runners in college football history

Running backs are one of the things that make college football great, and that has led to Crain & Cone ranking the 10 angriest runners in the history of the sport. All of the names on the list made major impacts on their teams because of how they ran with the football.

Of the 10 players on the list, eight played as running backs in college. The other two were quarterbacks, and both were Heisman Trophy winners.

So which college football greats made the cut? Here’s a look at the 10 angriest runners in college football history from Crain & Cone.

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It’s hard to argue against Derrick Henry being at the top of the list. He ran with a purpose during his time at Alabama, and it led to him winning the Heisman in 2015 and leading the team to a national title in the same season.

Henry is still running angry as an NFL player. During his 10 seasons in the league, Henry has won the rushing title twice, been named to the Pro Bowl five times, and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.

While Leonard Fournette didn’t have the same college football career as Henry, his hard running and size led to success at LSU. In his three seasons with the Tigers, Fournette rushed for over 1,000 yards twice and recorded 40 rushing TDs.

Fournette played in the NFL from 2017 to 2023. He had only one 1,000-yard season but helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Adrian Peterson had a lot of success at Oklahoma. He was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team three times and was a unanimous All-American in 2004 after rushing for 1,925 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Peterson took his angry running to the NFL and became a legend. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, won the MVP award in 2012, and holds the NFL record for most rushing yards in a game with 296.

4. RB Herschel Walker, Georgia

Herschel Walker might be the originator of angry running in college football. He helped Georgia win the national title in 1980, won the Heisman in 1982, and rushed for 5,259 yards in three seasons in Athens.

Walker joined the NFL in 1986 and played 12 seasons. He rushed for 8,225 yards and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1987 and 1988.

5. RB Greg Jones, Florida State

Greg Jones won’t go down as one of the most celebrated running backs of all-time, but he ran hard during his time at Florida State. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team in 2002 after rushing for 938 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jones played in the NFL from 2004 to 2013, spending the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent most of his time as a fullback.

6. RB Bo Jackson, Auburn

Bo Jackson brought a lot of size and athleticism to the running back position at Auburn. He was selected to the All-SEC First Team three times and won the Heisman in 1985 after rushing for 1,786 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Jackson played for the Los Angeles Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) from 1987 to 1990 and was selected to the Pro Bowl during the 1990 season. His career was cut short due to a hip injury.

7. QB Cam Newton, Auburn

Cam Newton’s size and speed made him a very difficult quarterback to bring down. In his one season for Auburn, Newton rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns. He won the Heisman and led the Tigers to a national title.

Newton took his angry running to the NFL, and it led to success. In 2015, Newton was named MVP and led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance.

Cam Skattebo is simply fearless. He had a monster 2024 season at Arizona State, rushing for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, and the production helped Sun Devils reach the College Football Playoff.

The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of last year’s draft. He rushed for 410 yards in eight games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

One could argue that Tim Tebow should be higher on this list. His aggressive running style helped him rush for 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns in four seasons. Tebow won the Heisman in 2007 and helped Florida win two national championships.

Tebow played just three seasons in the NFL and had little success running the ball. In 35 career games, Tebow rush for 989 yards and12 TDs.

10. RB Mike Alstott, Purdue

Before Mike Alstott became a hard-nosed runner in the NFL, he was running over defenders at Purdue. He rushed for 3,635 yards in his career, and it’s still a school record.

Alstott went to the NFL and took his angry running to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2002.