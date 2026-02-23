Creekside (Ga.) to face New Jersey football power in 2026-27

Georgia’s 2025 Class 4A state champion Creekside Seminoles (Ga.) will be playing one of the top high school football programs out of the state of New Jersey.

According to a social media post reposted by Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon, the Seminoles will be playing New Jersey’s 2025 Non-Public A state champion St. Joseph Regional in a home-and-home series starting in 2026. The Crusaders will travel to Georgia in ’26 and then the Seminoles would make the trip in ’27.

‼️BREAKING NEWS:



Creekside (GA) has scheduled a home-and-home series with defending NJ Non-Public A state champion St. Joseph's Regional. Per @coachdixon54 pic.twitter.com/7BJFUeszYP — Public Schools Top 25 | National (@Top25PublicHSFB) February 23, 2026

The Green Knights last fall defeated Don Bosco Prep, 24-21, for the championship, claiming their first state crown since 2018 when they defeated Bergen Catholic for the New Jersey high school football NJSIAA Non-Public Group IV sectional title in a 13-0 victory. It was the 20th state championship in St. Joseph Regional’s program history.

Though St. Joseph Regional came away with the top state title in Garden State, the Green Knights finished in second place behind Don Bosco Prep, according to the final 2025 New Jersey High School Football Massey Ratings.

The Seminoles ended this past season with a 15-0 record and finishing ranked No. 4 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Creekside High School

Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia, is a prominent educational institution known for its strong emphasis on academic excellence and athletic prowess. The school’s sports teams, known as the Seminoles, participate in various competitive events across football and basketball, showcasing remarkable talent and sportsmanship. Creekside High is dedicated to fostering a well-rounded student experience, with an array of extracurricular activities supporting both academic and athletic development.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.