Creighton guard Owen Freeman enters NCAA transfer portal

Creighton guard Owen Freeman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Freeman is a junior who spent one season with the Bluejays.

Freeman averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this past season. He appeared in 26 games while logging nine starts.

He transferred into the program having previously spent the first two years of his career at Iowa. As a Hawkeye, he thrived averaging over 10 points per game in each of his first two years in college and started 44 of the first 53 games of his career.

Before transferring to Creighton, he averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes in a season where he posted career-highs across the board. Freeman was limited to 19 games that year, however, he suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

He arrived to the college level as a three-star recruit, however, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. The 6-foot-10 Freeman was the No. 189 overall prospect and No. 37 power forward in the 2023 cycle.

His decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal comes after his head coach, Greg McDermott retired after this past season. McDermott led the Bluejays since 2010. He finishes his tenure as the winningest coach in Creighton basketball history with a 366–189 record.

Now, Alan Huss — McDermott’s associate head coach since 2024 — will take over in his place. Huss is the former head coach at High Point and has a head coaching record of 56–15 (.789).

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.