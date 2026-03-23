Creighton head coach Greg McDermott retiring

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott is retiring after 16 seasons, sources confirm to On3.

McDermott, 61, finishes as the program’s all-time winningest coach, going 365-188 in Omaha. He led the Bluejays to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2023.

Creighton posted its first losing season in over a decade this year, finishing 15-17 overall and 5th in the Big East. The Bluejays missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Associate head coach Alan Huss will take over as head coach.

Huss, a former Creighton player (1997–2001), spent two seasons as the head coach at High Point from 2023 to 2025. He led the Panthers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance and won back-to-back Big South regular season titles, earning Coach of the Year honors both seasons. He returned to Creighton last offseason as the coach-in-waiting.

Before arriving at Creighton in 2010, McDermott was the head coach at Iowa State (2006–2010), Northern Iowa (2001–2006), North Dakota State (2000–2001), and Division II Wayne State (1994–2000). He played collegiately at Northern Iowa.