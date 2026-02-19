Creighton upsets No. 5 UConn, Huskies suffer first unranked loss of season

No. 5 UConn has now lost two of its last four games following Wednesday’s 91-84 loss to Creighton. After losses to No. 4 Arizona in November and No. 22 St John’s on Feb. 6, it’s the first time the Huskies have lost to an unranked opponent this season.

Creighton led by as many as 12 points during the contest during the victory, and improve to 14-13 this season. The Bluejays were previously 0-3 against AP ranked opponents this season.

Led by a combined 37 points from Nik Graves and Josh Dix, the Bluejays shot 48% (10-21) from the 3-point line during the upset win. Creighton also shot 80% (16-20) from the free throw line and 49% (27-55) from the floor. The Bluejays out-rebounded the Huskies 41-35 and were +10 on the defensive boards.

What this does for UConn and its pursuit of a No. 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament remains to be seen. The Huskies drop to 24-3 and have four more games left to play in its regular season ahead of the Big East Conference Tournament.

UConn has Villanova on the road up next before heading back home for a rematch against St. John’s on Feb. 25. They’ll round out the regular season at home vs. Seton Hall and on the road vs. Marquette.

The Huskies’ loss is the latest in a string of upsets so far this week. This includes No. 6 Iowa State outlasting No. 2 Houston on Monday. On Tuesday, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 16 North Carolina, No. 18 St. Louis, No. 21 Louisville and No. 24 Wisconsin were all upset by unranked opponents.

Two ranked matchups — No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 25 Alabama and No. 23 BYU vs. No. 4 Arizona — are set to be played on Wednesday which will further shake up the rankings for next week. Coming up on Saturday, No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 3 Duke, No. 6 Iowa State travels to No. 23 BYU and Arizona will battle Houston in a matchup featuring two top 25 teams.

Each of these three matchups will present a chance for the Huskies to keep their No. 1 seed hopes alive. However, there’s a lot of basketball to be played between now and then. For now, they’re focused on Saturday’s road trip to Villanova.