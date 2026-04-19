Massive concerts at college football stadiums have been growing in popularity over the past several years. Bryant-Denny Stadium is officially a part of the club now, hosting country music star Morgan Wallen on Saturday night.

And there was a special guest there to walk Wallen onto the stage. None other than former Alabama coach Nick Saban met Wallen halfway up the tunnel to the stage, joining him for the final few steps.

A massive video screen on the stage showed the moment the two linked up. And the fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium went absolutely berserk. You can check it out below.

Bryant-Denny Stadium explodes as Nick Saban appears on video with Morgan Wallen pic.twitter.com/4qt3hjFaR7 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 19, 2026

The Saturday night appearance in Bryant-Denny Stadium was part of Morgan Wallen’s “Still the Problem” tour in 2026. As part of the tour, he’s expected to make several stadium stops.

Among other places, The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla., and Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., are set to play host to the country music star. He’s also set to play at several professional football venues.

In addition to Morgan Wallen, Alabama fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium were also set to be serenaded by Ella Langley, Vincent Mason and Zach John King. The crowd looked lively and ready to welcome Morgan Wallen, though.

In an era when raising money from every avenue available is a must, major concert series like the Morgan Wallen one are becoming very popular. But so, too, are other creative ventures.

Two SEC stadiums are set to host soccer games this summer — international friendly tune-ups for the World Cup. More on that below.

Morgan Wallen, Lionel Messi in SEC stadiums?

While Morgan Wallen is busy selling out stadiums with his musical ability, global soccer icon Lionel Messi has been selling out MLS stadiums in the United States for the past three years with his athletic prowess. But he could have an opportunity to play in front of some of the largest crowds yet this summer. Auburn and Texas A&M are set to host World Cup tune-ups for Argentina in early June.

It’s unclear whether Messi will be part of the Argentina World Cup roster. That decision has not yet been made.

But at least Texas A&M is anticipating that Lionel Messi will be present at Kyle Field when Argentina arrives to face Honduras in an international friendly on June 6. With a capacity of 102,733, there could be a monster meetup of Messi fans hoping to capture a glimpse of the footballing maestro.

“I don’t want to make any promises, but we do anticipate him being a part, yes,” Texas A&M athletics director Trev Alberts said, per Travis Brown. “I’m not sure exactly what the extent of what that looks like, but yes, we do anticipate him being a part of it. Again, I’m not a soccer expert. I know what they’re doing is getting ready for the Road to 26, right, so there’s different components of how they’re building. While no promises are being made, we do anticipate, at some sort of level, he is a part of this, yes.”

Meanwhile, Auburn is set to host the second — and final — friendly for Argentina on U.S. soil. That game will be against Iceland on June 9.

Will Lionel Messi be a part of the action? That is the question fans of both the Aggies and Tigers will be itching to find out in the coming weeks.