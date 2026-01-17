Curt Cignetti addresses rumors of NFL interest ahead of national championship

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti made his feelings clear on the NFL: it’s not in the cards. A Pittsburgh native, internet rumors spread out like wildfire linking Cignetti to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who saw Mike Tomlin step down after 19 seasons.

Cignetti is a college football lifer, and it’s going to stay that way. After all, he has Indiana 15-0 and with a win in Monday night’s national championship game against Miami, he can become immortalized in the sport.

“I’m not an NFL guy,” Cignetti said, via On3’s Brett McMurphy. “I made that decision a long time ago. I’ve always been a college football guy”

Cignetti is 26-2 in nearly two full seasons as Indiana’s head coach. Prior to that, he went 52-9 at James Madison, 14-9 at Elon and 53-17 at IUP.