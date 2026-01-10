In a rare moment, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti let his guard down. After Indiana defeated Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl on Friday to advance to the national championship, ESPN’s Molly McGrath asked Cignetti how he could avoid thinking about the next game and simply enjoy the moment. Cignetti couldn’t help but crack a smile.

“I’m really not thinking about the next game. I’m thinking about cracking open a beer,” Cignetti said.

It was an uncharacteristic moment for the typically-stoic coach, but a well-earned one. His Hoosiers were spectacular on Friday, picking up their second consecutive blowout win in the College Football Playoff.

Indiana didn’t waste any time in the contest. On Oregon’s first offensive play of the game, Indiana picked off Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and returned the ball for a touchdown.

Indiana’s defense continued to smother Oregon all night, squeezing three turnovers out of the Ducks. Moreover, the Hoosiers recorded 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.

On offense, Indiana was efficient. Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza completed 17-of-his-20 pass attempts for 177 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interceptions. While Cignetti is proud of his team, he knows they can’t take their eye off the prize.

“We got to get ready for one more,” Cignetti said. “You get the right people on the bus and then prepare the right way and you got a process, anything is possible.”

Not all of Curt Cignetti’s players are as stoic as him. After the Hoosiers’ triumph on Friday, Fernando Mendoza raved about Indiana’s performance.

“It means the world and I couldn’t have done this without God. This is just such a great opportunity for my entire team,” Mendoza said. “We’re a bunch of misfits. There’s zero five-stars on our team. We’re just a bunch of gritty guys who are glued together and going toward a common goal, which is to win each and every single game.

“It’s a collaborative effort and with a strong culture, you can accomplish anything. We have a strong culture in the locker room, in the coaching staff, in the entire support staff and administration. With those three things, it’s a great synergy in our program, and that’s why we’re heading to the National Championship.”

Indiana and Miami will square off in the CFP National Championship at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 19. The game will take place in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The game will air live on ESPN.