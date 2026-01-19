Curt Cignetti breaks down impact of transfer QBs on elite teams

For the second year in a row, the national championship will feature transfer quarterbacks on both teams as Indiana and Miami face off. Fernando Mendoza leads the Hoosiers after transferring from Cal, while Carson Beck is on the opposite side for the Hurricanes after playing at Georgia.

Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti spoke on the impact the Mendoza has had for his team and why the portal is a popular place to go to find a quarterback in recent years. It’s a trend that we’ll likely continue to see.

“It is a little bit like free agency now,” Cignetti said during media day for the national championship. “I’m not gonna go too far down that road, but the quarterback position is a key position. It’s hard to win without a good quarterback, or at least win big. Miami’s quarterback’s done a great job. Fernando’s done a great job.

“Last year we had Ohio State and Notre Dame. Two really good quarterbacks. That is the position, however, where the guys that play quarterback, they don’t like to sit. If they know they’ve got the right stuff, they wanna play.”

Mendoza became the first Heisman Trophy winner in Indiana history this season. He leads the country with 41 passing touchdowns entering the championship game in addition to 3,349 yards passing and only six interceptions.

Indiana has coasted through its first two games of the College Football Playoff to blowout wins against Alabama and Oregon. Mendoza threw for a combined eight touchdowns in those victories with no interceptions.

Beck has also had his big moments throughout the postseason, including running in the go-ahead touchdown against Ole Miss with 18 seconds left to punch Miami’s ticket to the title game. He ranks second in the country with a 73.3% completion percentage while throwing for 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Beck ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in On3’s transfer portal player rankings from this past season, while Mendoza was No. 4. Other transfer QBs to advance to the College Football Playoff this year include Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, Oregon’s Dante Moore and Oklahoma’s John Mateer.

It’s clear that the transfer portal will continue to be a key tool that coaches use to set their teams up for success, and finding the right fit at quarterback is critical. The Hoosiers and Hurricanes both hit home runs with their transfer additions, and one of them will reap the ultimate reward Monday.