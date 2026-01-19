Curt Cignetti credits father for his development as a college head coach

Throughout his four-decade coaching career in college football, Curt Cignetti has mentored under some legendary coaching figures — from Chuck Amato at NC State to Nick Saban at Alabama. But it was the first head coach he ever knew — his father, Frank Cignetti Sr. — that truly laid the foundation for Cignetti, who has No. 1 Indiana (15-0) on the verge of making college football history Monday night.

In just his second year as the Hoosiers’ head football coach, the 64-year-old Cignetti enters Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game against No. 10 Miami (13-2) with an opportunity to achieve college football glory with the sport’s second-ever perfect 16-0 season — and first since Yale in 1894. Ahead of that opportunity, Cignetti could only think of his own father when asked about the greatest inspiration for his own coaching success on Saturday.

“My dad. My dad was a great role model growing up, I was the oldest of four and he led by example. And he had a presence about him, he had a great work ethic, discipline, commitment,” Cignetti said during Saturday’s CFP National Championship Media Day in Miami. “Back then in Western PA, (where) everybody worked in the mill or the mines, and he went to college and became an assistant at Pitt, Princeton, and West Virginia for Bobby Bowden, (and then) became the head coach.

“Then came down with cancer my senior year of high school, and was given his last rights twice, so he didn’t really get to finish what he started there. But, yeah, he was my inspiration.”

The late Frank Cignetti Sr., who passed away in 2022 at the age of 84, was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013 following a prolific head coaching career of his own. That included a highly successful 20-year stint at his alma mater, IUP (Indiana University of Pennsylvania), where he went 182-50-1 between 1986-2005 and coached in two Division II national championships games. Frank Cignetti Sr.‘s own collegiate head coaching career actually began a decade earlier in 1976 when he succeeded the legendary Bobby Bowden at West Virginia after Bowden left the Mountaineers to build his own Hall of Fame career during a 35-year run at Florida State (1976-2009).

As Curt Cignetti pointed out, his father was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called lymphomatoid granulomatosis in 1979 following an emergency splenectomy, according to the Washington Post, and was later fired at WVU after a disappoining season that year. Frank Cignetti Sr. would eventually beat the cancer, and was hired as IUP’s athletic director in 1982 before taking over as the head football coach at his alma mater in 1986. The rest, of course, is history.

Five years after his father retired at IUP following the 2005 season, Curt Cignetti took the reins as the Crimson Hawks’ head football coach — his first career head coaching opportunity — in 2011. That followed a four-year stint as Alabama‘s receivers coach and recruiting coordinator between 2007-10, during which he was apart of Saban’s first of six national championship-winning teams in 2009. Entering Monday night’s CFP National Championship game, Curt Cignetti is now 145-37 as a collegiate coach, including a groundbreaking 26-2 in two seasons at Indiana.