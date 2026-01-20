Curt Cignetti's daughter takes victory lap on Paul Finebaum after Indiana National Championship

The daughter of Curt Cignetti took a victory lap on ESPN’s Paul Finebaum following Indiana’s 27-21 victory over Miami in Monday’s national championship. Finebaum was adamant back in October that Indiana rushed to sign Cignetti to an eight-year, $93 million contract extension.

Considering Cignetti was only a season-plus into his tenure, albeit impressive, it didn’t come out of left field. Still, for a program that was had the most losses in college football history, Cignetti brought more winning and buzz to the program than ever before.

So Cignetti’s daughter Natalie saw the resurfaced clip and just simply quote tweeted with a picture of her dad holding the CFP trophy. Perhaps Finebaum will eat his words now, or not.

“I think everyone on this panel agrees that he’s done a phenomenal job, but this is how programs get in trouble,” Finebaum said. “They just gave him an extension and a contract raise at the end of last season. We are barely at the midpoint. Let it play out before you completely send the Brinks truck up.

“There are very few generational talents. … I’m still not convinced that Curt Cignetti is one of the top coaches in America. He has coached brilliantly this year, but can’t you let it play out a little bit? He has one big win, maybe one and a half, including the win a couple weeks ago over Illinois. And by the way, because Indiana is going to be in the playoffs, there’s no way he could leave anytime before December or January.

“A couple of years ago, remember Mel Tucker at Michigan State,” Finebaum continued. “They gave him a $100 million deal. He went out, lost to Ohio State, and completely imploded after that. James Franklin, same thing. Jimbo Fisher, same thing. All I’m suggesting is take a deep breath, Indiana. Let the season play out a little bit before you mortgage a guaranteed $93 million contract that you may have to figure out a way to pay for down the road.”

Finebaum caused a stir then and is getting dunked on now, even by Natalie Cignetti. The good news for Finebaum is he can use his radio show The Paul Finebaum Show or any number of ESPN’s show to come up with a new take. Maybe even jokingly poke fun at himself since he is self aware of his stature and platform in college football.

Cignetti and Indiana finished 16-0 and as national champions this season. He is 27-2 in two seasons in Bloomington and has shown no signs of slowing down.