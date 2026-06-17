Curt Cignetti reacts to Brendan Sorsby outcome, calls out impact of lawsuits on NCAA enforcement

In light of the Brendan Sorsby situation, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said the NCAA must have the ability to enforce its rules. He also said the outcome was a “real plus” for the sport, given the gambling allegations.

Sorsby admitted to placing thousands of wagers during his college career, including on Indiana games while on the Hoosiers’ roster. He also entered and completed treatment for gambling addiction. Although Sorsby played in Bloomington before Cignetti’s arrival, the two had a brief overlap before Sorsby entered the transfer portal and committed to Cincinnati.

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After the NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible, a judge in Lubbock District Court granted an injunction in his eligibility lawsuit, paving the way for him to suit up at Texas Tech. But the two sides mutually parted ways this week as Sorsby prepares to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft.

To Cignetti, the way it ended was a step in the right direction for college football. He specifically pointed to the eligibility lawsuits facing the NCAA and the courts’ involvement.

“I do think we’re at a tipping point,” Cignetti said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “I think some of the things that have happened in the last couple days [are] a real plus for college football. We need to move forward in a positive direction.”

When asked to clarify if he was alluding to Sorsby’s situation, Cignetti said that’s what he meant. He wasn’t talking about him as a player, though. He more meant the gambling part of the equation and how it went against NCAA rules. With regard to Sorsby’s abilities, Cignetti predicted he has plenty of potential in the NFL.

“I know Brendan a little bit,” Cignetti said. “He was actually in the program for about a week and a half when I was hired. I think he’s an outstanding quarterback and a great kid, and I think he’s going to be a great pro with the proper support to overcome some of the issues he’s had. I think he’s got a lot of talent. There’ll be an NFL team that’ll be real happy to have him.”

Judge Ken Curry’s decision to grant Brendan Sorsby’s injunction brought a wave of pushback from across college football and beyond. Rather than suit up for Texas Tech this season, he will now prepare for the NFL’s Supplemental Draft and look to become the first player selected since 2019.