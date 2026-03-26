Championship programs require championship standards. After Indiana‘s practice Thursday, Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shared that he’d ripped Michigan State transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh for coming to practice in golden cleats.

“I didn’t love those gold shoes he came out in today. He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about. I don’t know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State,” Cignetti said. “That was before practice started. That was a wake-up call. But, no, he’s really worked hard. Done a great job for us.”

At Michigan State last season, Marsh recorded a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 59 catches. It was his second season with the Spartans.

In his debut campaign, Marsh tallied 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns. His receiving yards and receptions stand as the most by a true freshman in school history.

Marsh was the No. 17 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. While Curt Cignetti disciplined Marsh on Thursday, he’s raved about the standout WR in the past.

“I saw Nick Marsh two years in a row, up close and personal,” Cignetti said on the Bison Drops Podcast. “Then when you’re getting ready to play whoever, sometimes you get Michigan State in the exchange (watching game film). I still remember his Maryland game in 2024, when he would’ve been a true freshman, catching a couple posts. That guy’s always been very impressive.

“… With a receiver sometimes, you want to see how they block. They all want to catch the ball. Do they have good ball skills, can they separate, can they make the big play? Are they out there every play, every game, are they durable? You watch Nick Marsh block, he’s like a warrior. Then you watch him catch a slant in the low red, break three tackles to score, it’s impressive.”

This story will be updated.