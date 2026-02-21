Curt Cignetti recalls recruiting visits to land Mark Ingram at Alabama

Although Curt Cignetti led Indiana to a national championship this past season, he wasn’t always a household name. In 2007, Cignetti accepted an offer to join Nick Saban‘s inaugural staff at Alabama. He served as the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator until 2010.

During his four years with the program, Cignetti reeled in commitments from numerous elite prospects. However, perhaps none of them went on to reach greater heights than running back Mark Ingram. During a recent appearance on The Triple Option podcast, Cignetti reflected on his visits to recruit Ingram.

“I remember two of them, I think, and it was snowing like hell,” Cignetti said. “One time you were at a track meet. The other time I think we ate pizza in your living room.”

Ingram couldn’t help but laugh. Evidently, Cignetti’s memory was spot-on. Ingram added his own perspective of the visits.

“You was the first person I saw from Alabama. I’m like, ‘OK, OK, I’m doing something now. I got Coach Cignetti and the Crimson Tide here in Flint, Michigan,” Ingram said. “… I remember that. I remember that. I was flying. Coach Burns liked me then when he saw me running that track meet.”

Cignetti’s efforts proved to be an excellent investment. Ingram played for Alabama from 2008-10, amassing 41 appearances and 24 starts.

Ingram was particularly spectacular in the 2009 season. In 14 games, Ingram tallied 1,678 yards and 17 touchdowns on 271 carries. Additionally, Ingram logged 32 catches for 334 yards and three scores.

For his efforts, Ingram was named the Heisman Trophy winner, becoming the first ever Alabama player to win the most coveted individual award in college football. Just over a month later, Alabama defeated Texas in the BCS National Championship game.

The victory was the first of six national titles for head coach Nick Saban at Alabama. Cignetti moved on from the program and coached at several Group of Five schools before accepting an offer from Indiana ahead of the 2024 season.

In two seasons at Indiana, Cignetti has amassed a 27-2 overall record and a 17-1 mark in conference play. The Hoosiers reached the College Football Playoff in the 2024 campaign but were eliminated in the first round. This past season, Indiana dominated the postseason to secure the program’s first national title.