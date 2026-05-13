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D.J. Huggins brings production and polish to South Carolina Football

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
South Carolina WR commitment DJ Huggins (Photo: Rivals)
South Carolina WR commitment DJ Huggins (Photo: Rivals)

A breakdown of South Carolina wide receiver commit D.J. Huggins, a big-time recruiting win for the Gamecocks.

2026-05-12
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