Dabo Swinney does not 'want to make any excuses' for Clemson in 2026

After a rough 2025 season, Dabo Swinney is ready for the Clemson Tigers to turn things around in 2026. While speaking to reporters during ACC Media Days on Thursday, the Clemson head coach said his team has what it needs to be a championship contender.

“We didn’t do football stuff well enough last year,” Dabo Swinney said. “We got everything we need. We don’t want to make any excuses.”

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Last year, Clemson finished 7-6, and it was the second time in three seasons the program didn’t win at least 10 games. “We stunk last year. That’s true, too,” Swinney stated.

Swinney also pointed out that while last year was not great, Clemson has had its share of success for a long period of time. “We’ve won 11 (ACC) championships in the last 15 years, and then you have a season like last year, and that’s what everyone wants to focus on,” he said. “We’re 151-7 when we lead in the fourth quarter, and two of those seven (losses) were last year.”

Dabo Swinney and Clemson ‘grossly underachieved’ in 2025

For the 2026 season, Swinney made changes to the coaching staff and used the transfer portal more than ever before. It was something that needed to be done since the Tigers have lost nine ACC games in the last four years. That’s a drop-off, considering Clemson lost seven total games from 2015 to 2020.

“We had a lot of talent in 2010,” Swinney told On3’s Brett McMurphy earlier this year. “I think we had six or seven guys drafted, and we only won six games. It’s pretty well documented. We grossly underachieved last year. That’s not a news flash. We can just keep beating that dead horse to death. I mean, we’re onto a new season. We grossly underachieved and underperformed, and did not coach or play to our potential. But it’s over. It is what it is.”

Swinney and Clemson will kick off the year with a road contest against LSU on September 5. The Tigers will also face Miami in a home battle on October 3 and will then face the defending ACC champion Duke on the road on November 20.