Dabo Swinney: New eligibility rules will 'clean up' players sitting out to preserve redshirt

Following the Division I Cabinet’s vote, the NCAA is implementing new age-based eligibility rules. Athletes will now get up to five years of eligibility if they enroll no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.

In the process, redshirts are effectively going by the wayside. Because of that, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the new rule will transform the landscape and help cut down on players sitting out games to preserve an extra season.

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Swinney predicted those decisions might not go away entirely, but he cited the combination of new rules with revenue-sharing as reasons he thinks athletes will choose to play out the season. Heading into Year 2 of the rev-share era, he said it’s an even bigger part of the conversation when it comes to players’ futures.

“I think that’ll clean that up,” Swinney said. “Not to say that it goes away, because some guys may just say, ‘I don’t want to be here’ or whatever. But I think it does because now that you’re finally into rev-share, you get paid monthly. … Last year, everything was kind of frontloaded. It’s a different deal a year in now where guys get their rev-share stuff monthly.

“So that’s a part of it. You’ve got to show up. That’s where it starts. And it’s not something that’s bad. You understand that with those kids. I mean, they want another year.”

The NCAA changed the redshirt rules in 2018, allowing college football players to play in a maximum of four games to preserve a year of eligibility. In 2024, the association modified it again to allow those athletes to compete in bowl games while retaining their redshirt status.

However, in the last few years, there have been instances of players choosing to sit out to avoid going over the four-game threshold and potentially get ready to transfer. Now, Dabo Swinney predicted those players will choose to stay, since they’re getting five years of eligibility.

“It was just kind of an unintended consequence to a good thing,” Swinney said. “It was a good thing that they came out and said you can play four games and play the postseason. But then, there were some unintended consequences, like anything, to where, ‘I got beat out. I don’t like my role. Man, I played as a freshman, I need to save that year. It’s another year to make some money.’ People in your ear. So now, all of a sudden, you’ve got kids not playing.

“I think that will drastically change. I would be surprised if it doesn’t because at the end of the day, these guys want to play. Even if they know they’re going to leave, it’s good for them to get tape and so forth. And then, you have the fact that now, it’s a monthly rev share deal. There’s a lot more, obviously, incentive to play, too. But they’re going to get five. So it doesn’t matter. I think that’ll be good for everybody.”