Dabo Swinney points to lack of Clemson resources, claims Notre Dame 'makes its own rules, prints its own money'

Dabo Swinney made waves earlier this offseason when he publicly accused Ole Miss of “blatant tampering” during its recruitment of transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli in January. Now, in the midst of a pivotal offseason for the veteran Clemson head coach, Swinney is once again going on the attack to defend his 18-year tenure … and taking a couple of swipes at the competition in the process.

During a recent conversation with ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, Swinney made it clear Clemson has a permanent “chip on our shoulder” following a difficult 7-6 season in 2025. It was the program’s worst season since 2010, when the Tigers went 6-7 in Swinney’s second full season as head coach.

Last year only intensified the bubbling hot seat talk around the 56-year-old Swinney, with some pundits even predicting 2026 could be his final at Clemson if he can’t return the Tigers to national prominence. Given the growing pressure, Swinney pointed to the program’s lack of natural resources in defense of his tenure while also throwing a little shade at Notre Dame and other national contenders.

“We’ve always got to have a chip on our shoulder because it just is what it is. We don’t have the alumni base that some places have. … It’s just the way it is,” Swinney said Monday’s episode of the Always College Football podcast with McElroy. “But we’re 3-1 against Ohio State, we’re 4-2 against Notre Dame. I mean, Notre Dame has their own TV station (NBC), they make their own rules, they print their own money. They’ve got like a money machine in the backyard or something.

“We’ve beaten Texas A&M a couple of times, we’ve beaten Oklahoma a couple of times. We’ve won four in a row against Auburn. We’ve beaten Nick Saban and Alabama for two national championships,” Swinney continued. “So we’ve done all of that at Clemson. When I got the job, prior to our tenure here, Clemson hadn’t won the ACC in 20 years, and it wasn’t a 17-team league in those days.”

Swinney has an incredible 187-53 overall record in 17 seasons at Clemson. That includes a 69-5 mark between 2015-19, during which the Tigers won two College Football Playoff national championships in 2016 and 2018 and played for two more.

But the 2020s haven’t been nearly as kind to Swinney with Clemson going 57-22 overall between 2020-25, including three consecutive seasons with at least four losses. That culminated with the 2025 season in which the Tigers flirted with their first losing season since 2010.

For additional context, Clemson had more players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft (nine) than wins (seven) in 2025. Now Swinney faces an even steeper uphill climb to return the Tigers to glory in 2026.