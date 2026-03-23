Carson Hocevar’s breakout run at Darlington didn’t just turn heads in the garage, but it earned the approval of one of the sport’s most recognizable voices. Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to social media following the race, applauding the execution of Hocevar’s Dale Earnhardt Sr.-inspired throwback.

“I may be biased but this was solid execution on a throwback from the content to the wrapped Grand Prix to the performance. Great work by all,” Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

I may be biased but this was solid execution on a throwback from the content to the wrapped Grand Prix to the performance. Great work by all. https://t.co/EccKrT8X72 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 23, 2026

It was a fitting stamp of approval on a weekend that may have signaled a turning point for Hocevar. In a race that typically punishes aggression and rewards patience, the Spire Motorsports driver delivered one of the most complete performances of his young Cup Series career.

“Carson Hocevar came out of pretty much nowhere. He ended up being the lead Chevy, drove all the way to fourth,” Jeff Gluck said on The Teardown, highlighting just how unexpected and impressive the result was.

For Jordan Bianchi, the result was less about where Hocevar finished and more about how he got there: “Just a smart drive. In a race where it requires patience and maturity and not making mistakes, Carson didn’t do anything,” Bianchi said. “I mean, he was really smooth today. Didn’t get involved in anything.”

That’s been the biggest question surrounding Hocevar early in his Cup career, as he;s had undeniable speed, but inconsistent execution. At Darlington, one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks, he flipped that narrative.

“He didn’t push it. If you’re looking like, ‘Oh, this guy’s driver is probably going to get in the wall,’ he would be on your list,” Bianchi added. “No, he drove a really smart race today and showed the talent that he has.”

And if that version of Hocevar becomes the norm, the rest of the field could be in trouble: “When he figures this out and puts this together and when Spire starts putting this all together, look out,” Bianchi said. “They are going to do some damage.”

The performance carried even more weight given the stage. Even without NASCAR’s traditional push for Throwback Weekend, Hocevar embraced the moment, running a Dale Earnhardt-inspired scheme modeled after the iconic 1981 design, the same one Earnhardt Jr. has long called his favorite.

On a weekend rooted in history, Hocevar didn’t just honor the past. He took a meaningful step toward shaping his future. We’ll see what he has in store for a follow up.