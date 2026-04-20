Dan Gable releases statement on addition of Iowa State women's wrestling program

Iowa State and Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable released a statement on the addition of Iowa State women’s wrestling, beginning in 2027-28. The 1972 Olympic Gold Medalist, considered one of the greatest, if not the greatest wrestler of all-time, was thrilled to see the new program added going into last weekend.

“At historic times in wrestling, moves are made at the collegiate level that have enhanced the great sport of wrestling,” Gable said in a statement. These moves have affected all levels of the sport worldwide. The addition of women’s wrestling at Iowa State University will be the next catalyst to help a sport that is always looking for enhancement.

“This provides an opportunity to build on our state’s great history in collegiate wrestling with the women’s programs leading the pack. Big moves are being made with both genders and the U of Iowa and Iowa State can lead the momentum that the state of Iowa deserves.”

Gable won NCAA titles for the Cyclones in 1968 and ’69 before finishing as a runner-up in 1970, losing to Washington’s Larry Owings. It was the lone loss of Gable’s collegiate career.

A legend in the sport, Gable has seen a ton of success as a wrestler and as a coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 15-time NCAA champion coach knew this was the right time for Iowa State to add a women’s program, competing directly with the Iowa Hawkeye women’s program.

Iowa State named Alli St. John the program’s first head coach. She has two World Silver Medals under her belt. Despite it being over a year away, St. John said the Cyclone women will hit the ground running to build a highly competitive program.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to be the first head coach of women’s wrestling at Iowa State University,” St. John said. “This is a historic moment not only for Iowa State University, but for the sport of wrestling, too. Iowa State has a rich wrestling tradition, and I’m excited to expand that legacy on the women’s side as we work to build a premier program in Ames that produces not only NCAA champions, but World and Olympic champions as well.”