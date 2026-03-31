After UConn‘s Braylon Mullins made a 35-foot 3-pointer to complete the Huskies’ 19-point comeback against Duke in the Elite Eight, Dan Hurley inexplicably pressed his forehead against an official’s. The referee, Roger Ayers, didn’t call a technical foul on Hurley.

While many fans didn’t see the unusual scene in the heat of the moment, a clip of Hurley and Ayers’ interaction went viral after the game. During an appearance on The Triple Option podcast, Hurley explained the head-turning moment.

“At that point in the game, we had it won. And, he’s such an easy guy to work with during the game that I thought he was coming over to chest bump me to celebrate the shot because it’s not like that for me with him,” Hurley said. “That, in no way, was like me and a ref that I had been at their throat the whole game. Other points of the game, I had my arm around him walking out of the timeout. We were cracking jokes and laughing.

“That was more like the emotion of the shot and this is a cool ass ref. … He was just coming up to tell me there was point 0.3 [seconds remaining]. ‘I think there’s gonna be point 0.3 or 0.4 on the clock,’ is what he was saying to me. And, I was still so hyped from the shot going in.”

Hurley is well-known for his passion on the sideline. The 53-year-old head coach regularly berates referees, shouting at the top of his lungs. Yet, Hurley claims that wasn’t the case in his interaction with Ayers.

He asserts he wasn’t attempting to intimidate or disrespect Ayers, but was simply sharing a moment with him. This distinction is of the utmost importance.

According to the rules, if any individual “disrespectfully contacts an official or makes a threat of physical intimidation or harm to include pushing, shoving, spitting, or attempting to make physical contact with an official,” they will be assessed a Class A Technical Foul. If Ayers didn’t interpret Dan Hurley’s actions as disrespectful, he had no reason to call a technical foul.

It’s worth noting that the NCAA excluded Ayers from the list of 11 officials who will officiate the Final Four this year. Ayers has officiated seven Final Fours, including last year’s.

The NCAA hasn’t specified why it excluded Ayers from officiating in the Final Four. On Monday, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg revealed he spoke with Ayers after the incident and the referee downplayed the interaction.

“I talked to Roger today. He said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He literally didn’t know what I was talking about,” Greenberg recalled. “He said, ‘Nothing happened. The ball went in. I was running back. They were celebrating. (Dan Hurley) leaned in, said something to me. I said something to him. It was absolutely nothing.’”