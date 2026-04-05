Ahead of tip-off of Saturday’s Final Four game against Illinois, UConn was an underdog. Dan Hurley knew it, and he called out the point spread after the victory.

Prior to tip, Illinois was a 1.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM. To Hurley, that was surprising considering UConn won the matchup between the two teams during the regular season. The Huskies took down the Fighting Illini 74-61 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28.

Hurley pointed out that result after the game when asked about the type of game his team was preparing for on Saturday. He also called it “surprising” that UConn was not the favorite.

“You’re coming into the game as an underdog vs. a team that you beat by 13 points earlier in the season – which was kind of surprising, that that’s how we kind of came into the game,” Hurley said in the postgame press conference. “Obviously, I’ve been waiting to say that and now I forgot your question.”

UConn took a 37-29 lead into halftime against Illinois and got the lead to as much as 14 in the second half. The Fighting Illini mounted a charge, though, and got within four points during the final minute of the matchup.

However, UConn was able to stay the course and ultimately got the 71-62 victory. It meant the Huskies were heading to the national championship for the third time in four years, and the first time since 2024 when they completed back-to-back titles.

As he looked at his achievements at UConn, Dan Hurley noted the coaches that came before him, as well as the legend still in the building. Now, the Huskies have to get ready for one more game.

“You’re set up for success at UConn,” Hurley told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson. “Geno Auriemma, Jim Calhoun, Kevin Ollie. Just some incredible coaches before me. We’ve got the best staff in the country, and an incredible group of players. There’s nothing like the bus ride on Monday night over to the stadium when you’re one of the last two teams standing.”

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