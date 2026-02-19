Dan Hurley criticizes 'dreadful' effort during upset loss to Creighton: 'Our defense has been a joke'

Dan Hurley heavily criticized UConn‘s individual defensive efforts after the No. 5 Huskies 91-84 loss to unranked Creighton at home on Wednesday. The Huskies trailed by as many as 12 points during the loss.

The Huskies have now dropped two of their last four matchups overall. A frustrated Dan Hurley called out his team’s efforts on the defensive end after the loss.

“Our defense has just been so, so bad,” Hurley said after the loss. “We’ve been playing with fire with this. Obviously, (our) overall defense is dreadful. And then, you know, minus Braylon (Mullins) in the second half, the shot making was just ice cold. But this has been brewing for us, just based on what the defense has look like. Our defense has been a joke.”

UConn’s defense and shot-making drew Dan Hurley’s frustration in the loss to Creighton. pic.twitter.com/P5Eqk4dXQK — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 19, 2026

Creighton’s Nik Graves and Josh Dix combined for 37 points as the Bluejays went on to shoot 48% (10-21) from deep while also going 80% (16-20) from the free throw line and 49% (27-55) from the floor

The Bluejays out-rebounded the Huskies 41-35 and were +10 on the defensive boards. UConn also gave up 30 points in the paint the Creighton and fouled them 21 times.

“You’re in trouble to start the game when you’re subbing people within the first minute, minute and a half of the game on blown assignments,” Hurley continued. “I mean, I could have just done that the whole game because it was a game of just really bad individual defense.”

Wednesday’s loss is the second time UConn has allowed 90 points this season, and first that resulted in a loss. The first came last month during a 103-98 overtime win at Providence.

The loss drops the Huskies to 14-2 against the Big East Conference, pushing them back to second place behind St. John’s for the time being. It also puts into question where UConn stands when it comes the Huskies’ pursuit of a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

For now, they’ll have to take care of what’s in front of them. Four games are left on their regular season slate before the Big East Conference Tournament, beginning with Villanova on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. ET live on TNT and truTV.