Baylor‘s addition of James Nnaji, the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has caused quite the stir among college basketball programs this past week. It’s raised many questions, and many coaches have been left wondering what the rules even are these days.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley is one of those coaches who have been left in the dark. A two-time national championship-winning head coach with the Huskies, he said that he didn’t even know that it was an option to recruit these types of players.

“I thought it was actually a joke when I saw it,” he told CBS Sports. “I just assumed that when you stay in the draft or you get drafted that you would forgo your college eligibility. I was not aware of the loopholes in it. … But I would say my biggest thing is: who’s looking out for the shield, the college basketball (shield)? Who’s protecting college basketball, one of the most special things we have in sports.

“College basketball, March Madness, the second biggest annual sporting event every year. We need a commissioner. We need rules, we need guidelines.”

Regardless of the rules, Hurley knows that players will always take advantage of the opportunities that serve their best interests. In the age of NIL and the transfer portal, coaches have to do the same thing.

“The frustrating part is we all are willing to adapt and play this new game in this new era of, I guess college sports, or whether it’s G League — I don’t know what we’re in exactly right now — but it’s a frustrating game to play when you don’t know the rules and rules are being made up as you go and there’s no communication and there’s no leadership,” Hurley said. “So, I think college basketball needs a commissioner.

“A (Roger) Goodell. A David Stern. Somebody that’s gonna make decisions and start making moves that are in the best interest of college basketball, not just having coaches and players do what’s in the best interest of them.”

This isn’t the first time Hurley has made the call for a commissioner of college basketball. That request has fallen of deaf ears for now, but Hurley believes that no one truly knows what the rules of college athletics even are now. Hurley remains one of the most outspoken coaches in the industry, and along with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and others, haven’t been quiet about their feelings on the matter.