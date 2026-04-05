Following UConn‘s Final Four victory over Illinois Saturday night, men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley defended women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma following his actions in the handshake line after UConn‘s loss to South Carolina Friday night.

Auriemma’s actions postgame saw the longtime Huskies coach take aim at Dawn Staley, accusing her of not shaking his hand pre-game. Video replay showed the two shaking hands before the game, as well as Staley shaking hands with UConn’s entire staff.

Geno Auriemma exchanged words with Dawn Staley in the final seconds of South Carolina and UConn’s Final Four matchup. pic.twitter.com/S6anlPKqwe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2026

“Obviously, I’ve had a negative influence on Geno,” Hurley joked, via FOS’ Amanda Christovich. “And it’s crazy because Geno’s helped me so much, and now I’ve — no I mean, Geno is — the way he handled the whole thing, such a stand up guy, with the way he handled it with the statement, and he’s one of the classiest people.

“And if anyone should get the benefit of the doubt, in a world of sports, it’s Geno Auriemma. Because, he’s one of the most authentic, genuine, great people you’ll ever meet in your life.”

A heated exchange between the two ensued, which led to Staley appearing to snap back at Auriemma before the verbal spat was broken up. Auriemma walked back to the locker room after the confrontation before shaking any other coach’s hand. He released a statement on the incident Saturday.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” he said. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted.

“The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them.”

UConn rides 71-62 win over Illinois to National Championship berth

Illinois took its first lead of the game with 7:54 remaining in the first half with a Tomislav Ivisic three-pointer, but a Tarris Reed hook shot three minutes later propelled the Huskies back in front 23-22. From that point on, UConn never trailed. The Huskies led by as many as 14 points in the win, and will be playing in the national title game once again.

Monday’s National Championship Game appearance will mark UConn‘s seventh in the past 27 seasons. In a day and age where the term ‘blue blood’ is thrown around a lot, UConn has surely staked its claim as one of the bluest of bloods in the sport of college basketball. If the Huskies can take home their seventh National Championship, it will mark their seventh in program history. Only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8) would have more.

Losing in the title game, to this point, is unheard of for the program. UConn is 6-0 in its National Championship Game appearances, with an average margin of victory of 10.3 points. It will face the winner of No. 1 seeds Arizona and Michigan on Monday for the honor of National Champion.

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.