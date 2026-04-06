Dan Hurley raised eyebrows around the college basketball world when cameras caught the UConn head coach delivering a playful headbutt to NCAA referee Robert Ayers following Braylon Mullins‘ game-winning 3-pointer in last Sunday’s Elite Eight win over Duke. The forehead tap immediately went viral on social media with many fans and pundits alike calling out the inexplicable interaction.

Generally, any such contact with an official might draw a technical violation. Instead, both Ayers and Hurley saw it for what it was — a friendly interaction between work colleagues. Hurley later admitted he got caught up in the excitement of the moment and simply misread why Ayers was approaching him.

“That was more like the emotion of the shot and this is a cool ass ref,” Hurley said March 31. “He was just coming up to tell me … ‘I think there’s gonna be point 0.3 or 0.4 on the clock,’ is what he was saying to me. And, I was still so hyped from the shot going in.”

A week after that viral moment set social media ablaze, Hurley and Michigan head coach Dusty May recreated the headbutt-heard-round-the-world during a joint interview with CBS Sports ahead of Monday’s 2026 NCAA National Championship game in Indianapolis. The two rival coaches even participated in a playful forehead greeting of their own.

Check it out below:

The head-to-head (literally) matchup you didn't know you needed … pic.twitter.com/xtLGja5Y0I — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 6, 2026

CBS Sports‘ Adam Zucker prompted the interaction when he asked May if he ever “rubbed foreheads” with any of his players, which inspired Hurley to lean in for a literal meeting of the minds between the two head coaches.

“I’ve probably headbutted a few guys in my time,” May joked after.

When Zucker suggested it was a sign of affection between men, Hurley agreed, adding it’s “a Jersey thing.”

Hurley, who is a native of Jersey City, N.J., is playing for UConn’s third national championship in the past four seasons, while May is vying for his first-ever national title in just his second season at Michigan. The Wolverines’ last NCAA title came in 1989, but their last championship game appearance was in 2018.

Tip-off between No. 1 Michigan (36-3) and No. 2 UConn (34-5) is set for 8:50 pm ET Monday night inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, and will be televised on TBS, truTV and HBO Max. The Wolverines enter Monday as a 6.5-point favorite with an over-under of 144.5 points, according to BetMGM.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report.