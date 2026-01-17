After UConn held on for a thrilling victory over Georgetown on Saturday, Dan Hurley started to recap his team’s 13-day stretch, which included six games. But as he did, he tried to adjust his chair – and he joked about its height in a way only he could.

Hurley asked if he was sitting in a “kid’s chair” as he sat down at the dais. He tried adjusting it multiple times, but wound up moving the microphone down instead.

While he joked he didn’t want to be too high up like Phil Jackson sat while he was the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach, Hurley thought he was a little too close to the table. Regardless, he pushed on in the press conference.

Dan Hurley didn't like his postgame presser seat 😂



"Is this a f***ing kid's chair? I don't need to be in like a Phil Jackson chair, but what the f***?" pic.twitter.com/jCH2sfCXq5 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 17, 2026

“Is this, like, a kid’s chair?” Hurley said. “I feel like a f***ing – I don’t need to be in, like, a Phil Jackson chair, but like, what the f***?”

UConn took a 32-28 lead into halftime of Saturday’s game against Georgetown after the Hoyas cut into a 10-point deficit. In fact, with 14:20 left in the second half, they led the Huskies by four points as the game swung the other way.

Tarris Reed led the charge for the Huskies on Saturday with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Silas Demary Jr. had 12 points. He also added a game-high five assists to go with four rebounds. As a group, Uconn shot just 36.2% from the floor and 5-of-26 from three-point distance, but 17 made free throws on 24 attempts helped make the difference in the two-point win.

For Georgetown, KJ Lewis and Vincent Iwuchukwu both had 12 points to lead the way, and Malik Mack had 11. The Hoyas shot 43.9% from the field, including 5-of-14 from downtown, and only got to the free throw line nine times. UConn also scored eight points off 13 turnovers.

It marks a second straight close win for UConn, which took down Seton Hall 69-64 earlier this week. The Huskies have now won 14 games in a row since a non-conference loss to Arizona, and Saturday’s victory meant they improved to 18-1 overall this year. At 8-0, UConn also has a two-game lead in the Big East standings.

Next up, Dan Hurley’s group will get a week off before welcoming Villanova Jan. 24. Georgetown, meanwhile, will welcome the Wildcats Jan. 21 as it looks to snap a five-game losing streak.