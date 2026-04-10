UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley has built quite a legacy since his arrival. The Huskies have been to the national championship three times in seven seasons under Hurley and won two titles in that time. But Hurley is not the lone person to thank for the success.

Some of that goes to his assistant coaches, who have helped build the program. One of those assistant coaches is Luke Murray, who just accepted the Boston College head coaching job after spending five seasons with the Huskies.

Of course, Murray’s history with Hurley goes back long before his UConn days. And because of that, Hurley has no intention of putting Murray and the Eagles on the UConn schedule in the near future. Or, really, anytime at all.

“No, I’m going to put the family — he’s like a brother to me, Luke,” Hurley said on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. “And I couldn’t imagine Bill Murray not wearing my team’s hat, or rooting against me now. He’s like a brother, so I’ll never schedule Luke.”

Murray has a challenge ahead

While Murray has enjoyed great success at UConn, he will have his work cut out for him at Boston College. The Eagles have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009 and they have just one winning record over the last eight seasons.

This year, Boston College went 11-20 overall and 4-14 in ACC play. The Eagles had an eight-game losing streak late in the year and lost 10 of their final 12 games before missing the ACC Tournament. Murray has his work cut out for him, indeed, but is excited for the challenge.

“I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful to lead the Boston College Men’s Basketball program,” Murray said in a release after his hiring. “BC is a university with a prestigious academic reputation and a storied basketball tradition. Boston College alumni and fans will find our program defined by a standard of excellence, and our team will play an unselfish, tough, and highly competitive brand of basketball. I am excited to get to work to build this proud program. Go Eagles!”