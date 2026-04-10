Dan Hurley reveals his pitch to Braylon Mullins to return to UConn over NBA

For the third time in the past four seasons, UConn head coach Dan Hurley led the Huskies to the National Championship Game. Although they came up short for the first time in a losing effort to Michigan, it was still an extremely memorable season for Hurley and his program.

There wasn’t a more memorable play in all of college basketball this season than UConn freshman guard Braylon Mullins‘ game-winning three-point shot to defeat Duke in the Elite Eight. Thanks to that shot, Mullins will always be remembered as one of the March Madness greats within the program. Along with that iconic shot, the Indiana native enjoyed a strong freshman campaign overall.

In 33 games this season, Mullins averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. If he were to return to UConn next season, there’s no doubt he’d be one of the favorites to win Big East Player of the Year. However, he is currently projected as a late-First Round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Hurley joined The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. There, he revealed his pitch for Mullins to return to college basketball next season.

“I think for teams like us and the teams that played in the Final Four and Championship Game, it hits you like an avalanche,” Hurley said. “Your season literally just ended two days ago, and now you’ve got to make all these decisions. You’ve got to help your players make monumental decisions.

Dan Hurley claims Braylon Mullins would likely make more money at UConn next season

“I would just say now in college, unless it absolutely makes total sense for you to go in the Draft, unless you know you’re going to be a lottery pick or guaranteed to go top-15 or 18, the biggest mistake you can make right now as a college basketball player is going to the Draft too early,” Hurley continued. “Not staying long enough in college, because obviously the money situation.”

With Mullins projected as a late first-rounder, this would mean that Hurley is likely employing the full-court press to persuade Mullins to return to the program next season.

“I think what I’ll tell Braylon and his family is number one… ‘Do you like college?'” “Some players are in a rush to get to the NBA because they don’t like being a student,” said Hurley. “They don’t like being in a college program. College programs are run way differently than NBA teams, in terms of how we practice and how rigorous study hall and going to class and the coach being in charge of the operation.

“Do you like college? The world has changed. There’s not a pressure to go to the NBA now because of the money situation. Players like Braylon would probably make more money at UConn next year than if he was the No. 15 pick. Those are the things you have to weigh. How badly do I want to get out of college and get to the NBA?”

A returning Mullins would certainly put UConn in a position to potentially make an unprecedented fourth run to the National Championship in five seasons.