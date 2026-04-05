Dan Hurley’s name was linked to the North Carolina head coaching opening on Saturday ahead of UConn‘s Final Four win over Illinois. 24 hours later — Hurley has put the rumors to bed.

“I’m a UConn coach ’til the end,” Hurley told Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman. “Maybe the NBA someday down the line. But, I mean, I’m the UConn coach, man.”

Hurley’s name comes up in coaching searches often, and even blue blood programs want his services. North Carolina reportedly has him high on their list despite his pro-UConn rhetoric. Kentucky appeared to see him in similar light before signing Mark Pope, and would likely be considered for any high-profile opening across the country.

While he’s not ruling out the NBA one day, it appears that Hurley is happy where he is in Storrs. After all, it’s not like his Huskies are suffering. They’re in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons under Hurley as UConn seeks its third title under his guidance. It’s clear that other programs want that winning culture he’s built at UConn.

For the Tar Heels, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed on Saturday that North Carolina is working its way through two tiers of coaching candidates before making a final decision. Hurley is on the ‘aspirational’ list that includes the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan and Hurley’s opponent in the national championship game — Michigan’s Dusty May.

In addition, the Tar Heels also have a list of what Thamel labeled “realisitc” candidates. This includes Scott Drew of Baylor, Grant McCasland of Texas Tech, Ben McCollum of Iowa and Mark Byington of Vanderbilt. However, these coaches could be costly with Drew and McCollum’s buyouts sitting around $4 million and McCasland and Byington at more than $10 million.

Thamel also said that North Carolina’s decision doesn’t necessarily have to coincide with the opening of the NCAA transfer portal. The portal opens beginning on April 7, but it’s no longer a hard deadline for the hire.