The UConn Huskies do not have much to complain about right now. After looking dead in the water against Duke in the Elite Eight, Dan Hurley rallied the troops to a huge second half comeback and a last-second go-ahead shot to punch their ticket to the Final Four once again. But while the Huskies are focused on Saturday night’s game against Illinois, Hurley’s wife, Andrea, has some beef with what happened at the Elite Eight.

Despite falling to Duke in the Sweet 16, St. John’s fans in the D.C. area stuck around for the Elite Eight game to watch the Huskies and Blue Devils hash it out on the floor. Andrea Hurley thought UConn could count on its Big East counterparts to cheer it onto victory, but was surprised when Red Storm fans were pulling for the Blue Devils. While speaking with Field of 68 on Saturday, Andrea Hurley voiced those complaints.

“I grabbed Mrs. Pitino at the end of the (Big East Championship game) and I was like, ‘How do you do this?’ And she, like, is the sweetest person, and I love talking to other wives,” Andrea Hurley said. “And I’m like — I was rooting for St John’s (against Duke). Like, do I want to play them? Probably not, but I didn’t want to play Duke either. So we were rooting for St. John’s, and then when we went to the (Elite Eight) game, all those St. John’s fans were rooting against us, and I just — that broke my heart.”

Andrea Hurley was then asked by Jeff Goodman if she was expecting Big East support in that game, leading to her comments. She was blunt with her response.

“I thought,” Andrea Hurley said. “So that’s really sad. … That’s crappy. They’re there. They’re right there. That was crappy.”

While some would choose to support their conference foes for the betterment of the league, it is tough to blame St. John’s for not exactly being huge UConn supporters. Since Dan Hurley arrived, St. John’s is a mere 6-7 against UConn. The Red Storm had a four-game losing streak against the Huskies from 2023-2024 and only recently have shifted the record back closer to even. St. John’s did beat UConn by 20 points in this year’s Big East title game.

Hurley looks to reach history

With or without St. John’s fans’ support, Dan Hurley is doing all he can to reach another elite status in college basketball history. Hurley has two national titles in his career, putting him in a group of coaches like Billy Donovan, Bill Self, Rick Pitino and Dean Smith, among others. But if he can win a third, he joins a group of just six coaches with three or more. The likes of Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Jim Calhoun and, of course, John Wooden are in that group.

UConn will face Illinois on Saturday night in the Final Four at 6:09 p.m. ET for a trip to the title game. The game can be seen on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max.