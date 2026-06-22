Major prediction: Dan Lanning and the Ducks have big recruiting momentum, chasing a fourth straight top-five class

Oregon looks like they have another flurry coming on the recruiting before fall football camp starts.

Dan Lanning and his staff have Rivals No. 9 ranked recruiting class to date with a fourth-straight top five haul very much in striking distance.

Rivals has the latest.

Recapping a big official visit weekend in Eugene

Lanning and his staff had several top targets on campus over the weekend and the returns are coming in strong.

One of the headliners was top linebacker target in Ohio four-star Brayton Feister.

“What continues to excite me about playing for Coach Lanning is making history with a great coach,” Feister said. “That opportunity alone is rare and I have the chance to be a part of it!”

Feister is also strongly considering Cal and Georgia. He believes playing for this Oregon staff could bring the best out of him.

“I think it’s due to the culture they’ve built out there,” Feister said of all the success. “The team camaraderie they’ve established and everyone is like-minded and has the same goals!”

Glassboro (NJ) High five-star Xavier Sabb is closing in on his final decision and Oregon has been trending for a while. He took his official over the weekend.

“Coach Lanning offered me when I was in eighth grade,” Sabb said. “They treated me first class, National Championship mindset.”

Oregon has pulled away in the recruitment of four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III.

The Ducks are also emerging as the one to beat for offensive lineman Lex Mailangi. The Rivals Prediction Machine already says as much.

Oregon looks like the biggest challenger to Auburn for the nation’s No. 3 athlete Tae Walden Jr.

There is something about Oregon regarding four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks. He has the Ducks in his final two with Notre Dame and the Irish are certainly being pushed here by the Big Ten powerhouse.

“Great weekend!” Parks said. “The photo shoot and the tour of the new indoor was awesome. The staff really worked hard to provide information in regards to a student-football athlete.”

New prediction in favor of Oregon

Now that official visits are in the books for the nation’s No. 5 cornerback Hayden Stepp, Oregon continues to look like the one to beat for the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout. He said the Ducks had the “slight edge” after his most recent trip and I’ve now logged a prediction to reflect that.

Alabama and Cal are two others Stepp has been strongly considering.

“My biggest takeaway from my Oregon football visit was how intentional Coach Lanning was in building relationships with the recruits,” Stepp said after his OV a couple weekends ago. “He made himself accessible to all of us, connected with us personally, and made it clear that we are a priority in his vision for the program.

“I also appreciated hearing him share his vision for the future of Oregon football. You can tell he is fully invested in the program and committed to building something special. His passion, leadership, and belief in the direction of the team really stood out to me and made a strong impression.

“Another highlight of the visit was the photo shoot experience. It was a lot of fun and gave me a chance to see what it would be like to represent Oregon as a student-athlete. Overall, the visit made me feel welcomed and gave me a great sense of the culture around the program. Being able to spend time with the coaches, staff, and other recruits showed me how close-knit the Oregon family is and reinforced why Oregon is such an attractive place to play and develop both on and off the field.”

Alabama will keep pushing for Stepp, the foot has been on the gas there. We don’t sleep on Cal making a push as well.

Don’t sleep on Oregon for Rivals300’s No. 2 athlete Bode Sparrow

Kaysville (Utah) Davis’s standout Bode Sparrow has been trending Oklahoma on the Rivals Prediction Machine. However there some that believe BYU and Oregon are now in better position.

Sparrow has spent a lot of time around Oregon and gave his recent official visit high marks.

“Oregon was awesome and visit was really great for me,” Sparrow said. “I think I’ve became way closer and have a bigger vision for me fitting into their program after this visit. It was great to be able to spend such good time with all the coaches staff and players.

“Coach Lanning is an amazing coach and a guy I want to give my all for. He does an amazing job with that program. They have really made me a big priority for them and I feel the love. They have a great vision for me and something I can buy into and see myself thriving in.”

More Ducks notes

+ Oregon is no longer pushing for the nation’s No. 3 running back Landen Williams-Callis.

+ The Ducks are still battling for prized offensive line target Caden Moss.

+ Oregon would also love to add four-star receiver Blake Wong.