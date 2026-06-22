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Rivals Football Recruiting

Major prediction: Dan Lanning and the Ducks have big recruiting momentum, chasing a fourth straight top-five class

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong

Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, rivals

@swiltfong_1d1members liked this
Reporting for
Dan Lanning, Hayden Stepp, Brayton Feister and Xavier Sabb afi

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