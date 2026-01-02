Turns how first-round byes in the College Football Playoff might not be the reward it’s intended to be. A year after the Top 4-ranked Playoff teams with first-round byes all lost in the quarterfinals, this year’s quarters have started much the same way.

Following No. 10-ranked Miami‘s 24-14 upset of No. 2 seed and defending national champion Ohio State on Wednesday night, Thursday’s triple-header began with No. 5 Oregon‘s shocking 23-0 shutout of fourth-seeded Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, who was on the other end of the quarterfinal curse when Oregon lost 41-21 to the eighth-ranked Buckeyes as the top overall seed in last year’s Playoffs, specifically credited his team’s lack of a layoff for contributing to Thursday’s victory.

“I guess it works, right?” Lanning deadpanned when asked about not having a bye. “You know, I’ve been a proponent for games to happen much quicker for a long time, I think that’s what’s best for college football. … The amount of time in-between games obviously is tough for teams, we experienced it last year.”

Dan Lanning continues to speak on the CFP format and the success @oregonfootball has had without a first-round bye this season 🦆 pic.twitter.com/7RSXgoMMwS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2026

Texas Tech‘s loss Thursday afternoon was the sixth consecutive loss for teams that earned first-round byes since the Playoffs moved to a 12-team field in 2024. Prior to their quarterfinal games, both Ohio State and Texas Tech were idle since playing in the Big Ten and Big 12 championship games, respectively, on Dec. 6 — a span of 25 and 26 days for the Buckeyes and Red Raiders, respectively. Meanwhile, both Miami and Oregon are just 11 or 12 days removed from their first-round games on Dec. 20.

And while top overall seed Indiana (13-0) finally broke that dismal streak when the Big Ten champion Hoosiers demolished No. 9 Alabama 38-3 in Thursday’s Rose Bowl national quarterfinal, the fact that the higher-ranked teams are a combined 1-6 in quarterfinal games after earning byes hasn’t gone unnoticed.

For head coaches like Lanning, the answer is clear — fix the current Playoff format to completely do away with byes all together and adjust the schedule so the entire college football season ends on New Years Day rather than Jan. 19, which is when this year’s national championship is scheduled.

“Ultimately, in my mind, the vision for this should be every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season,” Lanning said Wednesday. “Ideally, the season – even if it means we start Week 0 or you eliminate a bye – the season ends Jan. 1. This should be the last game. This should be the championship game. Then, the portal opens, and then coaches that have to move on to their next opportunities get the opportunity to move to their next opportunities.”

Lanning doubled down after Thursday’s Orange Bowl, pointing out the reality of the Playoff has completely changed how teams approach playing in and preparing for postseason bowl games.

“It’s not the same bowl experience any more when you’re talking about the Playoffs. Our guys didn’t leave the hotel, they had the mindset that we’ll celebrate when this thing’s all over with, and they were really focused,” Lanning added. “… (But) this is a Playoff, a playoff (game), in my opinion, that should’ve been played in Lubbock, Texas, I’ve said that before. And it’s not because we wanted to go play in Lubbock, I certainly didn’t, I’m glad we played in Miami, it was good prep for us. But, you know, last year, a very similar situation for us, I felt like that game should’ve been played in Eugene. There’s a lot of people who do playoffs, and I feel like the playoffs have looked a certain way for a long time, and we’re trying to serve two purposes here.”