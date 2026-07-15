Danny Kanell on Mike Norvell's hot seat at Florida State: 'If they don't get to 8 wins, he's fired'

Florida State coach Mike Norvell stepped onto the stage at the ACC Kickoff event on Wednesday and immediately faced the single biggest looming question. How are you handling the hot seat talk and the immense pressure on your job?

The backdrop is clear. After winning just seven games in the past two seasons, Norvell is on one of the most scorching seats in the sport.

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But what will it take for Mike Norvell to actually keep his job? CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell, a former Florida State standout, opened up on where he thinks the bar is going forward in 2026.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure whatsoever on Mike Norvell, because I think he knows exactly what he has to do,” Kanell explained on CBS Sports HQ. “If they don’t get to eight wins he’s fired.”

"If they don't get to 8 wins, [Mike Norvell] is fired.."



Florida State Legend @dannykanell weighs in on how hot Norvell's seat is 😬 pic.twitter.com/TUmwx40rGz — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) July 15, 2026

Simple. And perhaps a good barometer for the seventh-year head coach.

Of course, it would still be very expensive for Florida State to fire Norvell. He would be owed a buyout of $45.6 million if he is fired after the 2026 season. That figure drops in each consecutive year after, and full details on Mike Norvell’s buyout are here.

There’s no doubt that Mike Norvell can get Florida State humming at a high level, though. The program was on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth at the tail end of the four-team era in 2023 before a devastating injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

A 13-win season showed what the Seminoles could be when they’re firing on all cylinders. Since then? Abject disaster.

“I think we’re coming out with a list today, there have been lists all offseason about who’s hot, who’s on the hottest hot seat,” Kanell said. “Mike Norvell is everybody’s hottest seat. Like everyone out there looks at Florida State and says if he doesn’t get better, if they don’t improve, he’s done. From that standpoint you know exactly what you have to do.”

For Kanell, that’s reaching a minimum of eight wins. It won’t be easy. The schedule is tough once again.

If there’s a glimmer of hope, it might be in the fact that Florida State wasn’t that far off a year ago when it won just five games. The program lost five one-score contests, a stat Mike Norvell brought up frequently at the ACC Kickoff event.

Kanell suggested a path forward of sorts. It’s simple enough, really.

“I think that’s where Mike Norvell has to respond to that pressure, and he’s got to, I think tap into the locker room of sort of ‘us against the world’ mentality,” the analyst said. “Nobody expects us to do anything. Everyone’s thinking I’m going to get fired. Our own fanbase I think is part of that ‘us against the world,’ because the fanbase wants Mike Norvell fired. So I think you have to try to embrace that in that locker room.

“And he’s been pointing out today some of the one-possession losses, which I do think is something that you should point out, but the bottom line is he knows this is a job at Florida State where the standard is higher than the last two seasons and he has to do better or else they’ll be looking for a new coach.”