Danny Kanell says DJ Lagway's 'fresh start' could potentially do wonders at Baylor

DJ Lagway has all the confidence in the world that he’ll succeed as a QB at Baylor, but Danny Kanell pumped the brakes a little bit. The college football analyst and former Florida State quarterback knows that a change of scenery can work for some guys, but others flame out in a new location.

A highly touted recruit at Florida, Lagway showed flashes, but the consistency and health wasn’t there. Billy Napier was fired, Jon Sumrall came in and Lagway elected to hit the portal.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Not only is he looking for a fresh start, Dave Aranda and Baylor want to get back in the thick of things in the Big 12, which already puts pressure on the pair.

“His confidence was shattered almost after that LSU game, which you would expect,” Kanell said on Sirius XM. “He threw five picks, I bet that was the moment he was talking about when he referenced not being able, he couldn’t walk around Gainesville. I bet he heard stuff, social media, you know, all of that didn’t really recover from that game. That to me is where a fresh start can do wonders, right? We’ve seen it with Bo Nix, he goes from Auburn to Oregon. We saw it with Conner Weigman, who had a great year last year for Houston … But then we also see some stories where you see former five stars, they’re on their third or fourth school, and it never really works out.”

Last season, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 63.2% completion percentage. In two years (24 games), Lagway has 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and a 62% completion percentage.

DJ Lagway in a good spot at Baylor, will it work?

The turnovers are the biggest concern, but Kanell thinks there’s a chance Lagway can succeed in this Baylor offense, judging by what Sawyer Robertson did previously. But if DJ Lagway is just as turnover prone, this could prove disastrous.

“He’s got to stay healthy. He also has to cut down on the turnovers, because the last two years he just was a little bit too loose with the football,” Kanell said. “My big concern from him, this is a pass-heavy offense. I mean, they led the Big 12 in passing last year with Sawyer Robertson. They’re going to put a lot on his shoulders. That’s a great opportunity as a QB.

“You want that opportunity, you want the ball in your hands. It’s a great system to work the ball down the field to put up big numbers, but you can’t turn it over. So, like, confidence is one thing, you got to play cleaner, which he really hasn’t, in two years at Gainesville.”

Aranda is confident in his new quarterback. And if Lagway truly feels free at Baylor and in this new offense, perhaps this could be a surprise team in the Big 12.

“He’s very driven, there is a huge chip on his shoulder. I could see on the recruiting trip, … I could see someone that just wanted to be free,” Aranda said of Lagway. “Like (he was in) straight jacket, maybe, someone that is just all boxed in and boxed up and just wanted to be free, express himself, play free. And I think he’s felt that (freedom) … at Baylor.”