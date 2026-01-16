Danny Kanell trolls Miami fans by sending daughter to school in Curt Cignetti shirt

As a former Florida State quarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Danny Kanell has a special and deep-seated aversion to Miami football. So much so the CBS Sports analyst appears willing to potentially sacrifice his young daughter’s education just to troll local Hurricanes fans at her school.

Three days before No. 10 Miami plays No. 1 Indiana in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the school Kanell’s daughter attends appartently granted students the ability to wear Hurricanes gear in a sign of support ahead of Monday night’s big game at Hard Rock Stadium in neighboring Miami Gardens. But as a Seminoles alum, Kanell had other ideas, instead dressing her in a crimson-colored T-shirt featuring an illustration of Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti and the viral quote from his introductory press conference: “It’s pretty simple, I win.”

“My daughter’s school is allowing them to wear Canes gear today. She asked if I had anything she could wear so I gave her this shirt,” Kanell wrote in Friday morning’s X/Twitter post. “She said ‘I don’t think I’m allowed. What if I get into trouble?’ I told her I don’t care if you get expelled you are wearing what I give you!!”

No word yet regarding how Kanell’s troll job was received by his daughter’s classmates or the school’s adminstration.

Of course, as most SEC fans already know, Kanell has never been shy about trolling, especially on social media, where he regularly pokes fun at SEC teams whenever the opportunity presents itself. That said, the ACC alum has been particularly kind to Miami of late.

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell was glad to see justice was delivered when Miami made this year’s College Football Playoff field, leapfrogging Notre Dame for the 10th seed and final at-large bid courtesy of their Week 1 win.

At the same time, Kanell declared the Fighting Irish “got screwed” by the CFP selection committee, which didn’t drop Alabama from its No. 9 spot in the CFP rankings despite a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

“Miami deserved to be in….glad they get the chance,” Kanell wrote on X/Twitter on Selection Sunday. “But now Notre Dame got screwed. They should have been in over Alabama.”

Kanell doubled down on his trolling of the Crimson Tide during Alabama’s first-round Playoff game at Oklahoma on Dec. 19, when he declared “Notre Dame is better than both these teams” in a pithy post shortly after the Crimson Tide built a 27-17 lead late in the third quarter of the eventual 34-24 win.



